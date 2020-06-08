Small plane crashes in corn field near Monee, pilot killed

MONEE, Ill. (AP) — A man was killed Monday morning when a single-engine plane he was piloting crashed into a cornfield near a small airport just outside the northern Illinois community of Monee.

Will County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said the crash happened at about 10 a.m. She said shortly after the pilot took off from Bult Field near Monee, he was attempting to land when he crashed.

Hoffmeyer said a witness reported hearing the sound of a sputtering plane before looking up and seeing it spin out of control just before it crashed. Hoffmeyer said nobody else was injured.

She said the Will County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene. The pilot had not been identified as of Monday afternoon, she said.

She also said the Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene conducting an investigation.