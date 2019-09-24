Small plane crashes in New Jersey; no word on injuries

MANVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in central New Jersey.

But it's not clear if anyone aboard the aircraft was injured.

The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Manville, just east of Central Jersey Regional Airport in neighboring Hillsborough.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash. It wasn't immediately known how many people were aboard the plane when it went down.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.