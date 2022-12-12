Small islands seek UN sea court's opinion on climate change

BERLIN (AP) — The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea said Monday that small island states have asked it to provide an opinion on what impact a key U.N. treaty governing maritime activities has on efforts to curb climate change — guidance that could have far-reaching legal implications.

The Hamburg-based U.N. tribunal said it received a request from the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law to render an advisory opinion on the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.