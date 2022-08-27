Small businesses feel the pinch from slowing housing market MAE ANDERSON, AP Business Writer Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 11:51 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The chill in the housing market is rippling out to the carpenters, landscapers and other small businesses that lose out when fewer homeowners are renovating their properties.
Inflation was already causing some homeowners to delay big renovation projects as prices for building materials, fixtures and appliances jumped. More recently, higher mortgage rates have put a damper on the number of homes being sold.