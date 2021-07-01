Slovenia's turn at the EU helm off to a tense, rocky start

KRANJ, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s presidency of the European Union got off to a rocky start Thursday, as the EU’s chief executive demanded that the right-wing government end a funding rift with the small Alpine country’s main news agency.
At a news event meant to usher in Slovenia’s six-month term at the EU’s helm, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also urged Prime Minister Janez Jansa to swiftly nominate a delegate to the EU prosecutor’s office, a new body aimed at investigating graft across the 27-nation bloc.