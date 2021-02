BIG SKY, Mont. (AP) — The principal of an elementary school in Bozeman has been killed in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in southwestern Montana, Gallatin County officials said.

Craig Kitto, 45, and a companion were skiing in Beehive Basin near the town of Big Sky on Sunday when they were swept down a slope into trees, the sheriff's office said. One man was uninjured and called 911 when he heard Kitto calling for help.