Emma Levinson, a six-year-old from Milford, will participate in the Discovery to Cure - The Beverly Levy Walk and Block Party, an event to find a cure for women’s reproductive cancers, on Sept. 22 in New Haven.

But first, she'll raise funds for the cause by setting up a lemonade stand at 170 Kings Highway in Milford on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to walk organizers. This will be the second year that Emma will be raising funds in honor of her aunt who is battling ovarian cancer and to support Yale School of Medicine's Discovery To Cure.

Discovery to Cure - The Beverly Levy Walk and Block Party will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Yale's Payne Whitney Gym at 70 Tower Parkway in New Haven, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register and find out more, visit wizathon.com/discovery-to-cure.

The event will feature food trucks, vendors, raffles, children’s activities, entertainment and a survivors’ tent. A short program emceed by WTNH’s Jocelyn Maminta will be followed by a 1.5 mile walk through Yale’s campus. Pre-registration is encouraged, however walk-ins will be welcome. The cost is $30 for adult walkers, $15 for children ages 6 to 16 and free for children 5 and under. The event will be held rain or shine.

For information contact Ruth Ann at ruthann.ornstein@yale.edu or 203-901-0964.