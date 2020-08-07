Sisolak signs bill allowing 30-day eviction proceeding stay

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak signed into law Friday a measure allowing courts to slow down the rental eviction process to allow landlords and tenants to try to work out a resolution.

The measure was passed by lawmakers in an emergency special session that wrapped up this week addressing problems related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and criminal justice reform.

The new law allows courts to grant 30-day stays on evictions to facilitate alternative dispute resolutions for landlords and tenants, such as third-party mediation and prevent the courts from being overburdened.

It comes as an estimated 118,000 to 142,000 households could face eviction once a statewide moratorium expires Sept. 1.