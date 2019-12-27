https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Sioux-City-man-dies-in-Plymouth-County-collision-14933813.php
Sioux City man dies in Plymouth County collision
LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has died in a collision at a rural intersection in Plymouth County, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) south of Le Mars.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said Evan Nettleton, 26, was driving west when his vehicle collided with a northbound pickup truck driven by Timothy Wolfswinkel, 42, of Dallas Center. Nettleton was fatally injured.
The sheriff's office said Wolfswinkel didn't halt at a stop sign. He and his two daughters, ages 4 and 5, were taken to a Sioux City hospital.
The collision is being investigated.
