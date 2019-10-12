Simone Biles wins vault to tie worlds medal record

Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States performs on the vault in the women's apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Simone Biles has won the women's vault competition at the gymnastics world championships to tie the record for most world medals by any gymnast.

Biles successfully defended her title on Saturday by sticking the landing on her two vaults, a Cheng and an Amanar, for a score of 15.399. Biles' U.S. teammate Jade Carey took the silver on 14.883, with Ellie Downie of Britain third on 14.816.

That takes Biles to 23 career world championship medals, equaling the mark set by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo for any gymnast, male or female.

A year after becoming the Philippines' first gymnast to win a medal, Carlos Yulo became his country's first world champion with victory in the men's floor exercise.

Last year's bronze medalist, Yulo performed the most difficult routine of any of the eight finalists to score 15.3 and beat Israel's Artem Dolgopyat by one-tenth of a point. Xiao Ruoteng of China took bronze with 14.933.

