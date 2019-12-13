Sikorsky Credit Union helps raise more than $31,000 with charity 5K race

Sikorsky Credit Union, partnering with Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C., organized the 8th annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K race to raise money for the Beth-El Center in Milford.

This year’s event raised $31,250 marking the 4th year of increased funds raised. All proceeds from the event go to The Beth-El Center which focuses on alleviating homelessness and hunger in the Milford area through shelter and support services. Beth-El offers individuals and family’s long-term solutions to help them reclaim their lives.

“The Trick or Trot has become our flagship annual event, engaging the community for a fun filled morning while raising the critical dollars needed to fulfill our mission of ending homelessness and hunger in Greater Milford,” said The Beth-El Center’s Executive Director, Jennifer Paradis. “We continue to be overwhelmingly thankful and grateful for our partnership with and the support of Sikorsky Credit Union and Harlow, Adams and Friedman P.C. As community leaders, they have taken on the work of organizing and sponsoring this event to benefit the Beth-El Center programs and services, critical to ensuring we can continue to meet and adapt to the needs of our community.”

Vincent Ciambriello, the president and CEO of Sikorsky Credit Union, said, “We are thankful that together with Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C. we are able to organize this wonderful event to benefit our mutual partner The Beth-El Center and the local Milford area”

For more information, visit sikorskycu.org.