Sikorsky Credit Union donates $5,000 to Imagination Library

Vincent Ciambriello, president and CEO of Sikorsky Credit Union; Bob David, board member at Sikorsky Credit Union; Deborah Kiosse, assistant branch manager of Sikorsky Credit Union's Oronoque branch; Janet Lengel, coordinator at the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Stratford.

Sikorsky Credit Union recently donated $5,000 to the Stratford chapter of Imagination Library, a book gifting program that provides free books to children from birth until they begin school.

The Imagination Library was started in 1995 by singer Dolly Parton to provide free, high-quality books to young children. Since this program started, more than 100 million books have been given to children around the world.

The Imagination Library in Stratford will ensure that more than 1,600 children under age 5 will receive one age appropriate book per month.

“We are happy to donate money to help children get access to books,” said Vincent Ciambriello, president & CEO of Sikorsky Credit Union. “Reading is an important part of a child’s development. We’re very excited to be part of this program.”

Janet Lengel, coordinator at the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Stratford added, “What better way to give our young children a great start in life than through the gift of reading!”