Sikh group wants probe of gunman's possible supremacist link RICK CALLAHAN, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 5:24 p.m.
1 of6 K.P. Singh speaks to members of the Sikh Coalition as they gather at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 to formulate the groups response to the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of four members of the Sikh community. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A single bouquet of flower sits in the rocks across the street from the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 where eight people were shot and killed. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., speaks with members of the Sikh Coalition at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 for a commemoration of the victims of the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of several members of the Sikh community. A gunman killed and wounded several people before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., speaks with members of the Sikh Coalition at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021, for a commemoration of the victims of the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of four members of the Sikh community. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Sikh civil rights organization called on law enforcement Tuesday to investigate whether a former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight people — four of them Sikhs — at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis last week had any ties to hate groups.
The Sikh Coalition’s request came a day after Indianapolis police released a report from last year stating that an officer who seized a shotgun from Brandon Scott Hole’s home after his arrest in March 2020 saw what he identified as white supremacist websites on Hole’s computer.