Sidewalk Sales supports local businesses

Downtown Milford Business Association’s Sidewalk Sales in Milford kick off Friday, Aug. 14, and continue Saturday, Aug. 15. Downtown Milford Business Association’s Sidewalk Sales in Milford kick off Friday, Aug. 14, and continue Saturday, Aug. 15. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sidewalk Sales supports local businesses 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Hosted by the Downtown Milford Business Association, Sidewalk Sales in Milford are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15, during regular business hours. Local eateries also will be open and available for food.

“We all look forward to Sidewalk Sales every year, but this year is even more important,” said DMBA President Tracy Bonosconi. “Many of our community businesses rely on events like Pirates Day and Oysterfest for sales, and COVID-19 has significantly slowed our local economy. This event features the best savings of the summer from our local retailers while creating a safe environment to shop and support small businesses.”

Participating shops include The Body Waxing Studio, Gilded Lily, Inside Living Style, Island Time, The Lovet Shop, Sophie Claire’s, Sunspray Tans, SV Decker, and Vincent’s Jewelry. Scratch Baking will run Sidewalk Sales food specials, and Grateful Dog Catering will be on the green right across Harborwalk serving up hot dogs, burgers, and more. Oysters are available at Stonebridge Restaurant and Founders House for fresh and SBC for fried.

“Even though we’re all sad there is no Oysterfestival this year, you can still enjoy our beautiful downtown, find amazing and unique items, and enjoy your oysters,” said Bonosconi. “We are all looking forward to it.”

The DMBA consists of 100 plus businesses located in Downtown Milford, including retail, services, and restaurants, that are committed to working together to create a strong, viable downtown. For more information, visit http://www.downtownmilfordct.com.