Shrewsbury firefighters rescue man trapped in car in a pond

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters in Shrewsbury rescued a man from his car as it was partially submerged in a local pond.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that firefighters responded to a report of a car crash at Jordan Pond early Saturday.

Firefighters say the man was banging on his window, unable to escape. The car was flipped onto its roof in four-feet deep water. Temperatures were in the 20s at the time.

Firefighters in cold water rescue suits tried to free the man, but couldn't get the car doors open. They used the winch on a rescue vehicle to pull the car out and an extrication tool on the driver's side door. The man, who by then was unconscious, was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.