SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — City workers in northwest Louisiana will be getting a one-time payout, although the city says it doesn't have enough money for a permanent pay raise.

The Shreveport City Council on Friday voted 6-1 to approve a payment of $1,000 for every full-time employee and $500 for every part-time employee. Workers will get the money by Christmas, the Times of Shreveport reports.