Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 3:46 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022. The gunmen in two of the nation's most recent mass shootings, including last week's massacre at the Texas elementary school, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18. That's prompting Congress and policymakers in even the reddest of states to revisit whether to raise the age limit to purchase such weapons. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - In this image taken from video, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shows bullets similar to those used in the Buffalo supermarket shooting, during a news conference, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. New York lawmakers are moving this week on a package of bills that include raising the minimum age to purchase or possess a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - A group prays at the site of a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The gunmen in two of the nation's most recent mass shootings, including last week's massacre at a Texas elementary school, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18. That's prompting Congress and policymakers in even the reddest of states to revisit whether to raise the age limit to purchase such weapons. Joshua Bessex/AP Show More Show Less
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The gunmen in two of the nation's most recent mass shootings legally bought the semi-automatic rifles they used in their massacres after they turned 18. That's prompting Congress and some governors and state lawmakers to revisit the question of whether to raise the minimum age for purchasing such high-powered weapons.
Only six states require someone to be at least 21 years old to buy rifles and shotguns. Advocates argue that such a limit might have prevented the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead and the racially motivated supermarket attack in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10.
Written By
ANDREW DeMILLO