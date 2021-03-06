Shiite powerhouse al-Sistani helped shape today's Iraq The Associated Press March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 1:10 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - This March, 13, 2019 handout file photo from the office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, shows senior Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf. On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Pope Francis will visit the 90-year-old Grand Ayatollah who is revered by many Shiites worldwide and whose words hold powerful influence in Iraq and beyond. The pontiff and ayatollah will meet in al-Sistani’s modest home in the Iraqi city of Najaf. (Office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2004 file photo, an Iraqi Christian holds a carpet with an image of Jesus Christ and a poster of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani during a march in Baghdad, Iraq. On Saturday, March 6, 2021, Pope Francis will visit the 90-year-old Grand Ayatollah who is revered by many Shiites worldwide and whose words hold powerful influence in Iraq and beyond. The pontiff and ayatollah will meet in al-Sistani’s modest home in the Iraqi city of Najaf. HADI MIZBAN/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Iraqis put up a poster announcing the upcoming visit of the Pope Francis and a meeting with a revered Shiite Muslim leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, right, in Najaf, Iraq, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Anmar Khalil/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
One highlight of Pope Francis' historic visit to Iraq is his meeting Saturday with a revered religious leader for Shiite Muslims, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.
Francis has spent years trying to improve Christian relations with Muslims and has already forged close ties with a prominent Sunni figure, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo.
Written By
The Associated Press