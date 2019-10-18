Shifting explanations for withholding aid draw GOP alarm

President Donald Trump speaks during an event where he congratulated astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch as they conduct the first all-female spacewalk, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington. less President Donald Trump speaks during an event where he congratulated astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch as they conduct the first all-female spacewalk, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, ... more Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shifting explanations for withholding aid draw GOP alarm 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The shifting White House explanations for President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine are drawing alarm from Republicans.

Republican Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida tells reporters that he and others are concerned about remarks from the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney. At a Thursday news conference, Mulvaney essentially acknowledged a quid pro quo with Ukraine that Trump has long denied.

The comments undermined the White House defense in the impeachment probe.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says Mulvaney clarified later that there was no quid pro quo. But Rooney says Mulvaney's comments cannot simply undone by a follow-up statement.

In remarks at the White House, Trump stood by Mulvaney.