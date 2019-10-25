Sheriff's deputy burned in crash that killed girl

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — A Waseca County sheriff's deputy has suffered burns after he stepped on a downed power line while responding to a crash that killed a teenage girl.

Sheriff Brad Milbrath says Deputy Josh Langr suffered third-degree burns Wednesday night in Waseca where a pickup truck struck a power pole and rolled over killing 15-year-old Alexus Tiegs, a passenger in the truck.

KMSP-TV reports Langr was walking around the scene after the crash when he accidentally stepped on the live power line. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The 16-year-old boy driving the pickup was taken to the hospital in Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

