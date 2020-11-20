Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (AP) — A woman jumped from the trunk of a speeding car to escape her captors, and deputies have arrested two of three people wanted in the case, a North Carolina sheriff's office said Friday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded Thursday morning to a call from a motel in Madison about an assault and kidnapping.

Investigators said three people entered the victim’s room, assaulted her and put her in the trunk of their car. The sheriff’s office said the car traveled 200 yards (180 meters) before she jumped out of the trunk. According to the sheriff's office, the woman suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said Takiyah Kenyhata Broadnax, 21, of Eden was charged with first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and assault inflicting serious injury. She is jailed on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1. It's not known if she has an attorney.

An unidentified juvenile faces similar charges and is jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.