Sheriff: Man charged in death of woman found in house fire

SHADY SPRING, W. V.a (AP) — A West Virginia man was arrested and accused of killing a woman, who was found dead inside a house fire, authorities said.

Joseph Fitzgerald Davis, 44, was charged Tuesday with murder in the death of 71-year-old Margaret Ann Lilly, news outlets reported.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday, where they found Lilly dead inside the home.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies said an investigation into the fire lead authorities to believe that Lilly was a homicide victim.

Davis lived at the home and was unaccounted for after the fire, deputies said. Lilly's car was also missing.

Authorities later found the vehicle and Davis. After a stand-off with West Virginia State Police, Davis was arrested.

Details surrounding the fire and the homicide weren't immediately released.

It's unclear whether Davis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.