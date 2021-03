FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — A man has been arrested after investigators say he killed a 2-year-old boy in the southeastern Nebraska city of Fairbury, authorities there said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Fairbury apartment Friday after a woman called to say she needed an ambulance for her son, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Deputies said a man identified as Jake Gonzalez was at the apartment when the call was made, but fled on foot after deputies called for an ambulance.