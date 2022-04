CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — One of two kayakers who did not return from a weekend trip has been found dead in the Long Tom River near Corvallis and a second kayaker remains missing, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Family members identified the body of Joseph Bendix, 26, of Eugene, on Monday morning. His companion, 23-year-old Mariana Dukes, also of Eugene, remains missing, authorities said. She last had contact with her family by phone around 5 p.m. Saturday.