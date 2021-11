PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man previously convicted of child molestation and child pornography has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after being arrested on additional child pornography charges, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Jason Boudreau, 47, of Woonsocket, was sentenced Wednesday in Providence federal court to 235 months in prison, to be followed by lifetime federal supervised release, according to acting U.S. Attorney Richard Myrus.