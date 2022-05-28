Sex misconduct cases prompt policy shift in California city

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The city of San Jose in Northern California has announced a new policy requiring city employees accused of criminal misconduct be placed immediately on leave until an initial investigation is completed.

The new policy announced Friday in a statement from the San Jose Police Department is designed to protect the public and came after Mayor Sam Liccardo earlier this week called for an investigation into police handling of sexual misconduct by city workers, the Mercury News of San Jose reported.