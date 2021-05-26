Sex abuse class-action suit tossed, individual claims stand

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dismissed a class action lawsuit involving 300 people who allege decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center, but he left the door open for individual claims against the state.
The lead plaintiff, David Meehan, sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center.