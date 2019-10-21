Severe weather downs trees, power lines in southern Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a severe weather system has toppled trees and power lines, damaging some homes and outbuildings across parts of southern Missouri.

National Weather Service Meteorologists Megan Terry says crews were headed out Monday morning to determine whether straight line winds or small tornadoes caused the damage. Several power outages were reported in the Springfield area. There also were reports of damage south of Branson, Joplin and the St. Louis metropolitan.

Terry says no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The storm system also caused damage in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.