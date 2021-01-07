Several state lawmakers joined, observed US Capitol turmoil CUNEYT DIL, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 4:40 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, left, and Rep. John Mark Windle, D-Livingston, confer during a House floor session in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver on Wednesday night said it had been an “epic and historic day.” The Republican lawmaker told The Tennessean that she was “in the thick of it” but hadn’t seen any violence. Erik Schelzig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pa. Several lawmakers from across the country who traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations rooted in the baseless conspiracy theory that Democrat Joe Biden stole the presidential election. Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano said he helped organize a bus ride to the demonstrations but left the U.S. Capitol area after the eruption of violence, which he called “unacceptable.” A Democratic colleague called for his resignation nonetheless. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2020 file photo, Alaska Rep. David Eastman sits at his desk on the Alaska House floor in Juneau, Alaska. Lawmakers from at least a half-dozen states attended or observed the massive demonstrations in Washington that turned into a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. Republican state Reps. David Eastman of Alaska and Justin Hill of Missouri both said they went to Washington to object to the Electoral College votes of several states confirming Biden's election, but didn't participate in the demonstrations. Becky Bohrer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Tucson, right, speaks during a Joint Border Security Advisory Committee at the Arizona Capitol as Arizona House Speaker David Gowan, R- Sierra Vista, listens in Phoenix. Lawmakers from at least a half-dozen states attended or observed the massive demonstrations in Washington that turned into a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem posted photos of himself attending the protest outside the Capitol, but his office said he observed from afar. Liberal groups in the state want him expelled for backing the effort to overturn the election. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - In this May 13, 2020 file photo provided by the Missouri House of Representatives, Missouri state Rep. Justin Hill speaks on the Missouri House floor during debate on May 13, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Lawmakers from at least a half-dozen states attended or observed the massive demonstrations in Washington that turned into a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. Republican state Rep. Justin Hill of Missouri said he went to Washington to object to the Electoral College votes of several states confirming Biden's election, but didn't participate in the demonstrations. (Tim Bommel/Missouri House of Representatives via AP, File) Tim Bommel/AP Show More Show Less
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself and supporters of President Donald Trump storming into the U.S. Capitol is being widely condemned as federal prosecutors step up their pursuit of violent perpetrators.
State Del. Derrick Evans was among several lawmakers from across the country who traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations rooted in the baseless conspiracy theory that Democrat Joe Biden stole the presidential election. Wearing a helmet, Evans ultimately joined a screaming mob as it pushed its way into the Capitol building, and livestreamed himself joyfully strolling inside.