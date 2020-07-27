Several hundred calves reported stolen from Idaho ranch

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement agencies are investigating after several hundred calves were reported stolen from a cattle feeding operation in southern Idaho.

Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward told The Times-News that Marcos Garcia, the owner of MGM Calf Ranch near Declo, reported the calves stolen on July 1.

The calves were all under 11 months old and had ear tags, and Garcia didn't know exactly how many were missing, Heward said.

The animals were all Jersey or Jersey mix, a breed commonly raised for dairies. Garcia was caring for the calves for other companies in the region.

Heward said the sheriff's office is working with the state brand department and other Idaho agencies on the case.