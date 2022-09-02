Serena loses to Tomljanovic at US Open in likely last match HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 10:47 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Unwilling to go quietly, Williams staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, as some spectators stood to watch, camera phones at the ready. No one — save, of course, Tomljanovic — wanted this to end.
HOWARD FENDRICH