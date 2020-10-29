Serbia police arrest 2 over 7 bodies found in Paraguay

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police said Thursday they have arrested two people in connection with the recent discovery in Paraguay of seven bodies found in a shipment of fertilizers.

A Moroccan and an Algerian national are suspected of people smuggling and illegal crossing of state borders, police said in a statement.

The two allegedly helped board seven migrants into containers on a freight train to Croatia.

The migrants apparently died inside the containers at some point. Their decomposed bodies were discovered last week by workers in Paraguay, where the shipment eventually ended up, authorities said.

The incidents highlights the dangers migrants face while trying to reach wealthy Western European countries. Thousands remain stuck in Serbia and other Balkan countries and many seek help from people smugglers to cross the borders illegally.