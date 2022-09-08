Sequence of shootings in Memphis, Tennessee

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sequence of shootings on Wednesday in Tennessee, provided by Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis. Crime scenes were scattered throughout the city. Four people were killed, and three others were wounded. Ezekiel Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder.

—12:56 a.m. Officers responded to a shooting in east Memphis. A dead man was located in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was eventually identified as Ezekiel Kelly.

—4:38 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in south Memphis. Man was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Pronounced dead on scene. Video surveillance from a business shows a Black male pulled up next to the victim in a sedan. The suspect fired multiple shots and fled.

—4:40 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting close by. A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Woman was taken to a hospital in noncritical. Suspect fled in sedan.

—5:59 p.m. Officers responded to shooting in east Memphis. Kelly was on Facebook Live when he opened fire inside the AutoZone, Davis said. Officers located a male with a gunshot wound, taken to hospital in critical condition.

—6:12 p.m. Officers received information that suspect was on Zeke Honcho’s Facebook Live stating that he was threatening to cause harm to citizens. “At this time, the Memphis Police Department launched a citywide search for the assailant. We deployed additional manpower and asked for assistance from partner agencies to locate Ezekiel Kelly. We began to utilize our social media platforms to alert citizens and contact our local media agencies to alert our citizens of the impending danger. At that time we also recommended that they shelter in place.”

—7:23 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in the Evergreen area. A woman who had been shot was located dead on the scene. Suspect took woman’s vehicle, a grey SUV, and fled the scene.

—7:24 p.m. Officers responded to shooting in the Midtown area. A man who had been shot was taken to a hospital in noncritical condition.

—8:55 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in South Memphis. One woman was found dead from gunshot wounds.

—8:56 p.m. Police in Southaven, Mississippi, just across the state line, responded to a carjacking. Suspect carjacked victim at gunpoint and took a grey Dodge Challenger, leaving behind the grey SUV. Victim was not injured.

—8:58 p.m. Officers spotted the Challenger northbound on Interstate 55. High speed pursuit ended in south Memphis. Male driver identified as Kelly was taken into custody by Memphis police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Two weapons were visible inside the vehicle where Kelly was.