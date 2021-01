FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Cass County judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a West Fargo man who pleaded guilty in the drunken driving death of a friend.

Judge Wade Webb turned down a sentence reduction for Daniel Dal Pozzo who in a written request from the state penitentiary in Bismarck, argued a reduced sentence was in the interest of justice and for the well-being of his family, KFGO reported.