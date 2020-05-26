Seniors awarded scholarships in honor of fallen officer

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Two high school seniors in Massachusetts were awarded $10,000 scholarships on Memorial Day in honor of a police officer who was killed by a gunman in 2018.

Matt Fuller, a senior at Weymouth High School, and Hanover High School senior Ronan Henderson received the scholarships during an awards ceremony at the Weymouth Police Station Monday, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Weymouth’s Sgt. Michael Chesna was gunned down on July 15, 2018, while investigating reports of an erratic driver and a car crash. Vera Adams, an innocent bystander who was in a nearby home, was also killed.

“We wanted to make sure that we honored him correctly and provided a significant impact on the students chosen,” Don Whitaker, an organizer of the ceremony, told the newspaper in an email. “It is important to remember Sgt. Chesna’s sacrifice and for his legacy to live on.”

Fuller has said the wake for Chesna inspired him to pursue military service and law enforcement. He plans to attend Norwich University, a military college in Vermont, and pursue a career in law enforcement.

Henderson plans to attend the University of Massachusetts in Boston in the fall to study criminal justice.