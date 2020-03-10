Senior center offers spring programs and events

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Center offers financial workshop

A presentation devoted to The Do’s and Dont’s of Finances during your retirement will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. Learn how the new SECURE Act of 2020 may impact your retirement and estate plan and how you may be able to avoid some common financial mistakes. RSVP to 203-949-1710. This program is presented by Perrault Toomey Investment Management Inc.

Karaoke and pizza night

Karaoke and Pizza Night takes place Monday, March 16, from 5:55-7:30 p.m. Tickets for nonmembers are $5; free for members. DJ Mike will be playing tunes. Sign up at front office by March 13, as space is limited.

Ins and Outs of Medicare

Learn the ins and outs of Medicare Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. This seminar will guide you through the basics of Medicare coverage. During this discussion you can learn how to select the right coverage for you and discover what you can do to have comprehensive medical coverage in retirement.

Discussion on creative mindfullness

Connect to your inner self through art Thursday March 19, at 1 p.m. Includes guided meditation and individual artistic expression.

Super bingo

Super bingo will be played from 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 23.

2020 census workshop

A census workshop will be offered Tuesday, March 24, from 10 a.m.-noon. Marjorie A. Bernard, a partnership specialist with the New York Regional Census Center will assist anyone requesting help completing the census. To learn more, visit cvensus.gov.

‘Younger Next Year’ talk

A video presentation of a TED talk with Dr. Henry Harry Lodge will take place Thursday, March 26, at 1 p.m. The talk, based on Lodge’s book, “Younger Next Year” will help provide tips on turning back your biological clock. TED, is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas usually in the form of short talks.

‘Jaws of Angels’ film screening

The movie “Jaws of Angels” will be screened Friday, March 27, at 1 p.m.

Program on protecting assets as you age

Attorney Brian Etter will present a discussion on protecting your assets as you age Monday, March 30, at 5:55 p.m.

AARP safe driver class

AARP is providing a safe driver class March 31, from 9:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. To register, call Wren Harper at 203-929-0516.

SOS paperwork help?

Christine Lyas, Milford Senior Center social service worker, can help you get rid of re-determinations to lease renewals and everything in between; she can help you out of the paperwork blues. Meet Christine Tuesday, March 31, at 1 p.m. for a general Q and A session.