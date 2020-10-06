Senior Center holding consignment shop clearance sale

The Milford Senior Center is holding a Consignment Shop Clearance sale every Tuesday and Thursday, in October, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.

There will be a Consignment Shop Clearance Sale at the Milford Senior Center parking lot, 9 Jepson Drive, every Tuesday and Thursday, in October, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Clothing, shoes, jewelry, knick knacks and assorted furniture will be available for 50 percent off.

For details, call the Center at 203-877-5131.