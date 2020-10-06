https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Senior-Center-holding-consignment-shop-clearance-15625337.php
Senior Center holding consignment shop clearance sale
Photo: Milford Senior Center
There will be a Consignment Shop Clearance Sale at the Milford Senior Center parking lot, 9 Jepson Drive, every Tuesday and Thursday, in October, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Clothing, shoes, jewelry, knick knacks and assorted furniture will be available for 50 percent off.
For details, call the Center at 203-877-5131.
