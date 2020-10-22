Senior Center creating wall of honor for veteran members

Milford Senior Center Milford Senior Center Photo: Contributed / Milford Senior Center Photo: Contributed / Milford Senior Center Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Senior Center creating wall of honor for veteran members 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Senior Center is creating a wall of honor as a tribute to center veteran members.

The center is only accepting those who are veterans or a widow who is a member and wishes to include their spouse to the display.

Servicemen and women who wish to be included in this honor may do so by submitting the following information: Veteran’s name, branch of the military, years of service, conflict (involved if applicable in any), rank, where they were stationed and a photo if they would like; otherwise there will be a flag placed in lieu of a photo.

Submissions should be sent to Eleanore Turkington at emtmilfordseniorcenter@yahoo.com, ellturk174@aol.com or by calling Eleanore at 203-877-5131 no later than Nov. 2.

This information, once completed, will be placed in a designated area of the center and will be open to members and the public for viewing.