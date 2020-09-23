Senior Center celebrates 50 years, creates newsletter

Milford Senior Center's retired executive director, Janice M. Jackson, and Leonora Rodriguez, current executive director, hold a framed photo of the center's founding director, Kathi Bissell, who died in 2004.

The month of September offered the Milford Senior Center the opportunity to celebrate 50 years of providing Milford’s senior citizens with numerous services, activities, cultural classes and friendship.

To celebrate the event, a specially designed newsletter was created featuring photographs of the past including construction of the center, along with memories of staff and volunteers.

Stores, offices, community buildings and the senior center have copies of this newsletter. To obtain a complimentary copy of this 50th celebration issue, call the center at 203-877-5131, between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to ask about locations that carry copies.