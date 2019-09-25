Senecas, New York reach agreement to fix stretch of Thruway

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (AP) — A crumbling three-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway that runs through Seneca Indian Nation territory will be repaired under an agreement between the state and the Senecas.

The state is set to begin work on the western New York roadway Thursday.

The section crossing the Senecas' Cattaraugus Territory has fallen into dangerous disrepair amid conflict between the state and tribal leaders, including over whether New York had permission to build on Seneca territory when it constructed the 500-mile Thruway across New York in the 1950s.

Seneca President Rickey Armstrong Sr. says the agreement announced Wednesday follows several days of direct communication with state officials.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll says the work will begin with urgent repairs followed by full reconstruction.