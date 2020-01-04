Sendoff for Nevada national guardsmen bound for Europe

STEAD, Nev. (AP) — The first Nevada Army National Guard battalion to deploy to Europe in peacetime received a sendoff Friday during a mobilization ceremony north of Reno.

About 70 soldiers from across the state are heading to Fort Hood, Texas for at least a month of additional training before a year-long deployment to Poland and other Eastern European countries in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The mission will also take them to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary.

Leaders said they will work in conjunction with other companies assigned to the 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion as part of efforts by the U.S. and its NATO allies to ensure stability in the region since the Russian intervention in Ukraine six years ago.

Lt. Col. David Evans of Reno told the Lahontan Valley News the battalion will primarily manage and oversee timely distribution and delivery of supplies.

Gov. Steve Sisolak told the troops at the Harry Reid Readiness Center in Stead on Friday he was proud to address them before they left.

“There is no greater service to our country than serving in our military, and the 757th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion has shown that time and time again,” he said.