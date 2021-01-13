Send more vaccine doses to New York, officials urge KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 3:32 p.m.
1 of4 A senior citizen gives the thumbs up as he leaves a New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center after receiving his first dose, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. New York state expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution Tuesday to people 65 and over, increasing access to an already short supply of doses being distributed. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government must speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to New York as appointments are snapped up as quickly as they go online, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.
“At the end of the day, this is a supply issue and we need the federal government to provide us with more vaccine as quickly as possible because there is simply not enough and this is the weapon that will win the war,” Cuomo said.