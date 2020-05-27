Senators call for moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. senators, including Lisa Murkowski and Brian Schatz, are calling for a moment of silence to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

The moment of silence is planned for noon Monday.

The U.S. on Wednesday surpassed 100,000 deaths related to the pandemic, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said too many families have seen loved ones suffer or been unable to have proper memorials for those who have died.

“These impacts cannot be undone, but my heart is with each person, family, and community that is mourning. As a nation, together, we grieve the lives that have been taken by this dreadful disease," she said in a statement.

Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, said the nation "must mark this dark moment with unity and clarity.”