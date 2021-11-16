Senate GOP advances Gwinnett County commission overhaul

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are putting on hold plans to overhaul the county commission and school board in Georgia's second most-populous county after opponents said their plans were trampling local wishes and legislative rules.
Sen. Clint Dixon, a Buford Republican, said Tuesday he wants to study the issues and seek more input on his proposals to add five new members to the all-Democratic Gwinnett County Commission and to change county school board elections from partisan to nonpartisan. Both measures would have also redrawn electoral district lines for the officials for the next 10 years. Dixon said he's now aiming to return in the regular session in January with a proposal to make all school boards elected by party nonpartisan.