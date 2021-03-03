Senate Finance panel OKs Tai as top U.S. trade negotiator PAUL WISEMAN, AP Economics Writer March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 12:49 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee easily approved President Joe Biden's pick to be America's top trade negotiator.
The panel on Wednesday confirmed Katherine Tai to be U.S. trade representative on a voice vote. Her nomination, which has received strong bipartisan support, will now go to the full Senate for approval.