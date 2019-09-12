Sen. Maroney to hold office hours in Orange

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) is continuing to hold office hours in Orange the third Thursday of each month. The next Coffee and Conversation session will be held on Sept. 26, at the Starbucks on 538 Boston Post Road. The event provides constituents across the state Senate District with the opportunity to reach out with ideas, thoughts and concerns.

Sen. Maroney specifically cited a need to hear constituents’ ideas for legislation during the upcoming Coffee and Conversation session. The senator is continuing to craft legislation to introduce during the 2020 legislative session and said constituent input is a necessity.

“During my campaign and throughout the 2019 legislative session, several ideas from constituents became legislation I introduced,” said Sen. Maroney. “These interactions with residents in the 14th state Senate District are integral to the laws that get passed which end up impacting the lives of people across our district and state. I am eager to hear your ideas.”

Next week, the senator will close the month at the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 8-9 a.m. The senator can also be reached at senatedems.ct.gov/maroney-contact.

Sen. Maroney was first elected to represent the 14th District (Milford) in 2018. Before being elected to the Senate, he was a State Representative for the 119th District from 2012-2014, where he served on the Higher Education Committee. Due to his distinguished service on the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, he was asked to serve on the Planning Commission for Higher Education and help develop a strategic plan for higher education in Connecticut.