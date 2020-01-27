Sen. Maroney to hold community conversation Jan. 30

State Senator James Maroney (D-Milford) will hold a community conversation to touch base with constituents prior to the beginning of the 2020 legislative session on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m., at the High Plains Community Center in Orange.

The legislative session begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and concludes on Wednesday, May 6. Sen. Maroney recently held community conversations in West Haven and Milford and previously held a prescription drug and long-term care forum in Orange at the High Plains Community Center.

In addition to the start of session, this month, Sen. Maroney was named Senate Chair of the legislature’s General Law Committee. Sen. Maroney said he plans to tackle robocalls, the opioid crisis and strengthen consumer protection efforts.

“I am excited to begin work as Senate Chair of this important committee,” said Sen. Maroney. “Furthermore, I am hopeful to hear from constituents at the upcoming community conversation about how I can best serve them as Senate Chair of this committee, and as their state Senator.”