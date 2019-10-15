Sen. Lindsey Graham posts record $3.29M fundraising haul

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., takes questions from reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Congressional Republicans have spent most of the past two years studiously avoiding any public fights with President Donald Trump, either out of party loyalty or fear of being on the wrong end of a presidential tweetstorm. That public show of unity ended emphatically when Trump announced he would be withdrawing U.S. forces from northern Syria in advance of an impending Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish militia fighters. Graham, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas all joined Democratic colleagues in publicly criticizing the idea, with Graham even going on Fox News to label the decision “short-sighted and irresponsible.” less FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., takes questions from reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Congressional Republicans have spent most of ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sen. Lindsey Graham posts record $3.29M fundraising haul 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's Lindsey Graham has posted what his campaign says is a record-setting fundraising haul as he seeks a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

His campaign said Tuesday that Graham's $3.29 million raised in the third quarter of this year is the most ever raised in a single quarter by any candidate in South Carolina's history. The previous record was Jim DeMint's $3.125 million in 2004 for a U.S. Senate seat.

The campaign says the Republican's total is the most raised in this filing period by any Republican U.S. Senate candidate in the country.

Officials with Graham's reelection campaign say he also has almost $8.4 million cash on hand.

That's the third-highest cash-on-hand total for a Republican Senate candidate, after Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and John Cornyn of Texas.