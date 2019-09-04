Sen. James Maroney hosts Coffee and Conversation

The first week of September brings another Coffee and Conversation session with state Senator James Maroney (D-Milford). Sen. Maroney will hold office hours in the 14th Senate District Thursday, Sept. 5, from 8 to 9 a.m., at the Milford Diner on 886 Bridgeport Ave. All are welcome to drop in.

“This coffee and conversation session presents a great opportunity for constituents to ask questions about this new and exciting law,” said Sen. Maroney. “Additionally, the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program’s application period is open, and I’d be happy to assist any constituents with getting signed up to help them with energy costs this upcoming winter.”

Next week, Maroney will be in West Haven at the Elm Diner, 111 Elm Street for Coffee and Conversation on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 8 to 9 a.m.