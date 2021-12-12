Sen. Cory Booker headlines party fundraiser in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker praised the president for his handling of the pandemic and accused Republicans of spreading misinformation while headlining a Democratic Party fundraiser in New Hampshire Saturday.
Booker spoke to several hundred Democratic faithful who gathered in Manchester for the New Hampshire Democratic Party's first major in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic, according to WMUR-TV. A virtual option was available for those who didn't attend in person.